Kentucky Air Guard stages earthquake-response exercise

Airmen from the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Contingency Response Group secure structural supports to a cargo truck at Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah, Ky., May 13, 2025, in support of Exercise Grindstone. The three-day simulation tested the unit’s ability to provide humanitarian-relief capabilities after an 8-magnitude earthquake. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Annaliese Billings)