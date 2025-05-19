Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky Air Guard stages earthquake-response exercise

    Kentucky Air Guard stages earthquake-response exercise

    PADUCAH, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Annaliese Billings 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    Airmen from the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Contingency Response Group secure structural supports to a cargo truck at Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah, Ky., May 13, 2025, in support of Exercise Grindstone. The three-day simulation tested the unit’s ability to provide humanitarian-relief capabilities after an 8-magnitude earthquake. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Annaliese Billings)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.24.2025 17:32
    Photo ID: 9060477
    VIRIN: 250513-Z-WI111-1131
    Resolution: 2003x3000
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: PADUCAH, KENTUCKY, US
    Exercise Grindstone tests Kentucky Air Guard’s response to a major earthquake

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    Earthquake
    New Madrid Seismic Zone
    Exercise Grindstone

