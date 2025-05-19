Kentucky Air Guard stages earthquake-response exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fuels technicians from the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Airlift Wing prepare to offload aviation fuel from a C-130J Super Hercules at Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah, Ky., May 14, 2025, as part Exercise Grindstone, a major earthquake-response simulation. Paducah lies within the New Madrid Seismic Zone, the most active seismic area in the Eastern United States. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)