    Kentucky Air Guard stages earthquake-response exercise

    Kentucky Air Guard stages earthquake-response exercise

    PADUCAH, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Annaliese Billings 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    Airmen from the Kentucky Air National Guard direct the offloading of an all-terrain forklift from a C-130J Super Hercules at Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah, Ky., May 13, 2025, in support of Exercise Grindstone, a major earthquake-response simulation. The unit's Airmen were tasked with standing up an aerial port to function as a cargo hub and evacuation center as part of the earthquake scenario. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Annaliese Billings)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.24.2025
    Photo ID: 9060475
    VIRIN: 250513-Z-WI111-1032
    Resolution: 3000x2003
    Size: 3.52 MB
    Location: PADUCAH, KENTUCKY, US
    This work, Kentucky Air Guard stages earthquake-response exercise, by A1C Annaliese Billings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Exercise Grindstone tests Kentucky Air Guard's response to a major earthquake

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    Earthquake
    New Madrid Seismic Zone
    Exercise Grindstone

