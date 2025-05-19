Kentucky Air Guard stages earthquake-response exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the Kentucky Air National Guard direct the offloading of an all-terrain forklift from a C-130J Super Hercules at Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah, Ky., May 13, 2025, in support of Exercise Grindstone, a major earthquake-response simulation. The unit’s Airmen were tasked with standing up an aerial port to function as a cargo hub and evacuation center as part of the earthquake scenario. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Annaliese Billings)