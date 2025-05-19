Kentucky Air Guard stages earthquake-response exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pilots from the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 165th Airlift Squadron fly a C-130J Super Hercules over Paducah, Ky., May 13, 2025, after delivering cargo for Exercise Grindstone, a three-day earthquake-response exercise. This cargo was used to stand up an aerial port to function as a cargo hub and evacuation center as part of the earthquake scenario. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Annaliese Billings)