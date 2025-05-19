Tech. Sgt. Austin Goldman, a radio systems technician with the 123rd Contingency Response Group, tests radio equipment at Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah, Ky., May 14, 2025, in support of Exercise Grindstone, a major earthquake-response simulation. The unit’s Airmen established a cargo hub at the airport to manage the distribution of humanitarian relief supplies as part of the earthquake scenario. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2025 17:32
|Photo ID:
|9060483
|VIRIN:
|250514-Z-JU667-2836
|Resolution:
|3000x2003
|Size:
|2.58 MB
|Location:
|PADUCAH, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kentucky Air Guard stages earthquake-response exercise [Image 36 of 36], by Philip Speck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Exercise Grindstone tests Kentucky Air Guard’s response to a major earthquake
No keywords found.