Kentucky Air Guard stages earthquake-response exercise

Tech. Sgt. Austin Goldman, a radio systems technician with the 123rd Contingency Response Group, tests radio equipment at Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah, Ky., May 14, 2025, in support of Exercise Grindstone, a major earthquake-response simulation. The unit’s Airmen established a cargo hub at the airport to manage the distribution of humanitarian relief supplies as part of the earthquake scenario. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)