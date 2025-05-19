Kentucky Air Guard stages earthquake-response exercise

Members of the Kentucky National Guard load pallets of water onto a truck at Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah, Ky., May 14, 2025, in support of Exercise Grindstone, a major earthquake-response simulation. The Kentucky Army National Guard’s 1792nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion drove the water to nearby counties for humanitarian relief efforts as part of the earthquake scenario. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)
Exercise Grindstone tests Kentucky Air Guard’s response to a major earthquake
