Kentucky Air Guard stages earthquake-response exercise

Members of the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Contingency Response Group offload pallets of water from a C-130J Super Hercules at Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah, Ky., May 14, 2025, in support of Exercise Grindstone, a major earthquake-response simulation. The Airmen established a cargo hub at the airport to manage the distribution of humanitarian relief supplies as part of the earthquake scenario. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)