    Kentucky Air Guard stages earthquake-response exercise [Image 28 of 36]

    Kentucky Air Guard stages earthquake-response exercise

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Philip Speck 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    Loadmasters from the 165th Airlift Squadron load a pallet of water onto a C-130J Super Hercules at the Kentucky Air National Guard base in Louisville, Ky., May 14, 2025, in support of Exercise Grindstone, a major earthquake-response simulation. The water was being airlifted to Paducah, Ky., for humanitarian relief efforts as part of the earthquake scenario. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.24.2025 17:32
    Photo ID: 9060480
    VIRIN: 250514-Z-JU667-2070
    Resolution: 3000x2003
    Size: 3.13 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
    This work, Kentucky Air Guard stages earthquake-response exercise [Image 36 of 36], by Philip Speck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Exercise Grindstone tests Kentucky Air Guard’s response to a major earthquake

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    Earthquake
    New Madrid Seismic Zone
    Exercise Grindstone

