Kentucky Air Guard stages earthquake-response exercise

Loadmasters from the 165th Airlift Squadron load a pallet of water onto a C-130J Super Hercules at the Kentucky Air National Guard base in Louisville, Ky., May 14, 2025, in support of Exercise Grindstone, a major earthquake-response simulation. The water was being airlifted to Paducah, Ky., for humanitarian relief efforts as part of the earthquake scenario. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)