U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daevon Goodwin and Airman 1st Class Alexander Ford, 2nd Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment technicians, finish packing a drag chute at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 22, 2025. The B-52H can fly at high, subsonic speeds at altitudes reaching 50,000 feet, with an unrefueled combat range in excess of 8,800 miles, and can carry precision-guided ordnance with worldwide precision navigation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2025 02:34
|Photo ID:
|9059989
|VIRIN:
|250522-F-HF999-1107
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|13.66 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Barksdale B-52s arrive to Andersen Air Force Base for Bomber Task Force Mission [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Hailey Farrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.