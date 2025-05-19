Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barksdale B-52s arrive to Andersen Air Force Base for Bomber Task Force Mission [Image 8 of 8]

    Barksdale B-52s arrive to Andersen Air Force Base for Bomber Task Force Mission

    05.21.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daevon Goodwin and Airman 1st Class Alexander Ford, 2nd Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment technicians, finish packing a drag chute at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 22, 2025. The B-52H can fly at high, subsonic speeds at altitudes reaching 50,000 feet, with an unrefueled combat range in excess of 8,800 miles, and can carry precision-guided ordnance with worldwide precision navigation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell)

    This work, Barksdale B-52s arrive to Andersen Air Force Base for Bomber Task Force Mission [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Hailey Farrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

