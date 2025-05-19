U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Thomas Thompson, 96th Bomber Generation Squadron aerospace propulsion craftsman, removes panels to perform maintenance on a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress, May 22, 2025, during a Bomber Task Force deployment to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Bomber missions demonstrate the credibility of our forces to address a global security environment that is more diverse and uncertain than at any other time in recent history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell)
|05.21.2025
|05.24.2025 02:33
|9059982
|250522-F-HF999-1056
|5584x3715
|8.64 MB
|US
|4
|0
This work, Barksdale B-52s arrive to Andersen Air Force Base for Bomber Task Force Mission [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Hailey Farrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.