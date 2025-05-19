Barksdale B-52s arrive to Andersen Air Force Base for Bomber Task Force Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alexander Ford, 2nd Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment technician, packs a drag chute, May 22, 2025, during a Bomber Task Force deployment to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Strategic bomber missions enhance the readiness and training necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell)