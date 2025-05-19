Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barksdale B-52s arrive to Andersen Air Force Base for Bomber Task Force Mission [Image 7 of 8]

    Barksdale B-52s arrive to Andersen Air Force Base for Bomber Task Force Mission

    UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alexander Ford, 2nd Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment technician, packs a drag chute, May 22, 2025, during a Bomber Task Force deployment to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Strategic bomber missions enhance the readiness and training necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.24.2025 02:34
    Photo ID: 9059988
    VIRIN: 250522-F-HF999-1103
    Resolution: 5766x3836
    Size: 10.55 MB
    Location: US
    This work, Barksdale B-52s arrive to Andersen Air Force Base for Bomber Task Force Mission [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Hailey Farrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Global Strike Command
    INDOPACOM
    btf
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    bomber task force pacific

