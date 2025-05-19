Barksdale B-52s arrive to Andersen Air Force Base for Bomber Task Force Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ulises Perez, 96th Bomber Generation Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, conducts maintenance on the engine of a USAF B-52H Stratofortress at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 22, 2025. The B-52H is a long-range, nuclear and conventional heavy bomber, which can perform a multiple of mission sets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell)