Barksdale B-52s arrive to Andersen Air Force Base for Bomber Task Force Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daevon Goodwin, 2nd Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment technician, ties cord around a drag chute, May 22, 2025, during a Bomber Task Force deployment to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. These BTF missions are representative of the U.S. commitment to our Allies and partners and enhance regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell)