    Barksdale B-52s arrive to Andersen Air Force Base for Bomber Task Force Mission [Image 4 of 8]

    Barksdale B-52s arrive to Andersen Air Force Base for Bomber Task Force Mission

    UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daevon Goodwin, 2nd Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment technician, ties cord around a drag chute, May 22, 2025, during a Bomber Task Force deployment to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. These BTF missions are representative of the U.S. commitment to our Allies and partners and enhance regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.24.2025 02:34
    Photo ID: 9059984
    VIRIN: 250522-F-HF999-1091
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale B-52s arrive to Andersen Air Force Base for Bomber Task Force Mission [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Hailey Farrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

