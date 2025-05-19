Barksdale B-52s arrive to Andersen Air Force Base for Bomber Task Force Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jose Gonzales, 96th Bomber Generation Squadron crew chief, installs a retaining ring to a oil tank in a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 22, 2025. The lethal, long-range strike capabilities provided by strategic bombers influence the decision making of bad actors by ensuring the cost of military aggression would be outweighed by any potential gain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell)