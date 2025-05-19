Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Barksdale B-52s arrive to Andersen Air Force Base for Bomber Task Force Mission [Image 1 of 8]

    Barksdale B-52s arrive to Andersen Air Force Base for Bomber Task Force Mission

    UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Codie Trimble 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jose Gonzales, 96th Bomber Generation Squadron crew chief, hands an empty oil can to Staff Sgt. Tyler Burke, 96th BGS crew chief during a Bomber Task Force deployment to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 22, 2025. Bomber Task Force missions demonstrate the credibility of our forces to address a global security environment that is more diverse and uncertain than any other time in recent history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale B-52s arrive to Andersen Air Force Base for Bomber Task Force Mission [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Codie Trimble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Global Strike Command
    INDOPACOM
    BTF
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    bomber task force pacific

