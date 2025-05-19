Barksdale B-52s arrive to Andersen Air Force Base for Bomber Task Force Mission

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jose Gonzales, 96th Bomber Generation Squadron crew chief, hands an empty oil can to Staff Sgt. Tyler Burke, 96th BGS crew chief during a Bomber Task Force deployment to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 22, 2025. Bomber Task Force missions demonstrate the credibility of our forces to address a global security environment that is more diverse and uncertain than any other time in recent history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2025 02:33
|Photo ID:
|9059981
|VIRIN:
|250522-F-HF999-1048
|Resolution:
|3503x5265
|Size:
|6.46 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
