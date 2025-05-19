Barksdale B-52s arrive to Andersen Air Force Base for Bomber Task Force Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jose Gonzales, 96th Bomber Generation Squadron crew chief, hands an empty oil can to Staff Sgt. Tyler Burke, 96th BGS crew chief during a Bomber Task Force deployment to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 22, 2025. Bomber Task Force missions demonstrate the credibility of our forces to address a global security environment that is more diverse and uncertain than any other time in recent history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell)