Barksdale B-52s arrive to Andersen Air Force Base for Bomber Task Force Mission

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daevon Goodwin, 2nd Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment technician, and Airman 1st Class Alexander Ford, 2nd OSS aircrew flight equipment technician, prepare to pack a drag chute for a B-52H Stratofortress at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 22, 2025. The B-52H can fly at altitudes reaching 50,000 feet, with an unrefueled combat range in excess of 8,800 miles, and can carry precision-guided ordnance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell)