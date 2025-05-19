Col. Kurt Distelzweig assumes command of 51st Operations Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Kathryn Gaetke, outgoing 51st Operations Group commander, delivers farewell remarks during the group’s change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 22, 2025. Gaetke thanked her family, friends, and teammates for their support and dedication throughout her command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)