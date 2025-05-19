Col. Kurt Distelzweig assumes command of 51st Operations Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Kathryn Gaetke, outgoing 51st Operations Group commander, passes the unit guidon to Col. William McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 22, 2025. The passing of the guidon symbolizes Gaetke’s official relinquishment of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)