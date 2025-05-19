U.S. Air Force Col. Kathryn Gaetke, outgoing 51st Operations Group commander, passes the unit guidon to Col. William McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 22, 2025. The passing of the guidon symbolizes Gaetke’s official relinquishment of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 02:34
|Photo ID:
|9054072
|VIRIN:
|250522-F-TU760-1056
|Resolution:
|5758x3831
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
Col. Kurt Distelzweig assumes command of 51st Operations Group
