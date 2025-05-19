Col. Kurt Distelzweig assumes command of 51st Operations Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Kathryn Gaetke, outgoing 51st Operations Group commander, receives the Legion of Merit award from Col. William McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing commander, during the change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 22, 2025. The award honors Gaetke’s exceptional leadership and dedicated service throughout her tenure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)