Col. Kurt Distelzweig assumes command of 51st Operations Group

Airmen and guests observe the 51st Operations Group change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 22, 2025. The event marked the official transfer of leadership from Col. Kathryn Gaetke to Col. Kurt Distelzweig. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)