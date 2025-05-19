Col. Kurt Distelzweig assumes command of 51st Operations Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing commander, delivers remarks while officiating the 51st Operations Group change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 22, 2025. McKibban recognized Col. Kathryn Gaetke for her leadership and dedication during her command and welcomed Col. Kurt Distelzweig as the new commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)