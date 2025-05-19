Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Kurt Distelzweig assumes command of 51st Operations Group [Image 1 of 8]

    Col. Kurt Distelzweig assumes command of 51st Operations Group

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    05.22.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Kurt Distelzweig, incoming 51st Operations Group commander, assumes command from Col. Kathryn Gaetke during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 22, 2025. The 51st OG supports combat-ready forces and air operations in defense of the ROK. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 02:34
    Photo ID: 9054068
    VIRIN: 250522-F-TU760-1025
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    This work, Col. Kurt Distelzweig assumes command of 51st Operations Group [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fighting Falcons
    Osan Air Base
    A-10
    Change of Command
    51st Fighter Wing

