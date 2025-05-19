U.S. Air Force Col. Kurt Distelzweig, incoming 51st Operations Group commander, assumes command from Col. Kathryn Gaetke during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 22, 2025. The 51st OG supports combat-ready forces and air operations in defense of the ROK. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 02:34
|Photo ID:
|9054068
|VIRIN:
|250522-F-TU760-1025
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Kurt Distelzweig assumes command of 51st Operations Group [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Col. Kurt Distelzweig assumes command of 51st Operations Group
No keywords found.