Col. Kurt Distelzweig assumes command of 51st Operations Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Kurt Distelzweig, incoming 51st Operations Group commander, assumes command from Col. Kathryn Gaetke during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 22, 2025. The 51st OG supports combat-ready forces and air operations in defense of the ROK. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)