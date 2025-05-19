Col. Kurt Distelzweig assumes command of 51st Operations Group

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea — The 51st Operations Group welcomed a new commander as Col. Kurt Distelzweig assumed command during a ceremony at Osan Air Base, May 22. 2025.



Distelzweig brings extensive experience in operational planning, joint integration, and tactical aviation. As a senior pilot with extensive experience in the A-10 Thunderbolt II and multiple overseas deployments, he previously served in key leadership roles at both the squadron and wing levels.



He received the unit guidon from Col. William McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing commander, signifying his official assumption of command and the trust placed in him to lead the group’s mission in the region. . During his remarks, Distelzweig reflected on his return to the unit where his operational career began, expressing gratitude and pride in the group’s legacy.



“To the men and women of the 51st Operations Group, I am honored to join you,” Distelzweig said. “My first operational assignment was in this organization and I am humbled to have the opportunity to serve again. This group has served with honor in multiple conflicts throughout the theater. I look forward to again being a part of this tradition of excellence.”



Col. Kathryn Gaetke, the outgoing 51st Operations Group commander, was presented the Legion of Merit by Col. McKibban in recognition of her outstanding leadership and service. A command pilot with more than 2,100 flying hours in the F-16, Gaetke concluded her tour as she passed command to her successor during the ceremony.



“I am proud to have been part of such an incredible organization,” Gaetke said. “I am proud of everything the operations group is doing to get after the mission here on the pen and I look forward to seeing what they are going to do next.”



The 51st Operations Group remains a cornerstone of the 51st Fighter Wing’s mission, projecting airpower and ensuring regional stability. Under new leadership, the group continues its legacy of excellence and stands ready to answer the call at a moment’s notice.

