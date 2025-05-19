Col. Kurt Distelzweig assumes command of 51st Operations Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Kurt Distelzweig, incoming 51st Operations Group commander, receives his first salute from the 51st OG during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 22, 2025. The salute signifies the beginning of his command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)