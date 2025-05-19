U.S. Air Force Col. Kurt Distelzweig, incoming 51st Operations Group commander, receives his first salute from the 51st OG during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 22, 2025. The salute signifies the beginning of his command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 02:34
|Photo ID:
|9054074
|VIRIN:
|250522-F-TU760-1068
|Resolution:
|4631x3081
|Size:
|834.04 KB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Kurt Distelzweig assumes command of 51st Operations Group [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
