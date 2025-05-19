Col. Kurt Distelzweig assumes command of 51st Operations Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Kurt Distelzweig, incoming 51st Operations Group commander, receives the unit guidon from Col. William McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 22, 2025. The passing of the guidon signifies the official transfer of command to Distelzweig. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)