Information Maneuver Company Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Erica M. Gober, incoming company commander of 1st Information Maneuver Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, salutes the commander of troops during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 16, 2025. The ceremony marked the transfer of command from Maj. Allison M. Ludlow to Maj. Gober. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Hailey D. Clay)
05.15.2025
05.16.2025
9042705
250516-M-LR229-1009
6200x4133
5.93 MB
CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
6
0
