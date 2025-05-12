Information Maneuver Company Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Allison M. Ludlow, left, outgoing company commander of 1st Information Maneuver Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, grabs the company guidon from Master Sgt. Jasper D. Rankin, senior enlisted advisor of 1st Information Maneuver Company, during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 16, 2025. The ceremony marked the transfer of command from Ludlow to Maj. Erica M. Gober. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Hailey D. Clay)