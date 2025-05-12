Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Information Maneuver Company Change of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 14]

    Information Maneuver Company Change of Command Ceremony

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Hailey Clay 

    I MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Allison M. Ludlow, outgoing company commander of 1st Information Maneuver Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, speaks during the company’s change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 16, 2025. The ceremony marked the transfer of command from Ludlow to Maj. Erica M. Gober. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Hailey D. Clay)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 22:34
    Photo ID: 9042692
    VIRIN: 250516-M-LR229-1013
    Resolution: 6525x4350
    Size: 4.69 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Information Maneuver Company Change of Command Ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Hailey Clay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ceremony
    usmc
    tradition
    I MEF
    change of command
    MIG

