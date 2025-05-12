Information Maneuver Company Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Erica M. Gober, incoming company commander of 1st Information Maneuver Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, speaks during the company’s change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 16, 2025. The ceremony marked the transfer of command from Maj. Allison M. Ludlow to Gober. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Hailey D. Clay)