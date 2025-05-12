Information Maneuver Company Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Allison M. Ludlow, left, outgoing company commander of 1st Information Maneuver Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, and Maj. Erica M. Gober, incoming company commander of the company, prepare to pass the company guidon during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 16, 2025. The ceremonial passing of the guidon symbolizes the transfer of command from Ludlow to Gober. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Hailey D. Clay)