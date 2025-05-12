Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with 1st Information Maneuver Company and 1st Communication Strategy and Operations Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, salute during the 1st Information Maneuver Company change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 16, 2025. The ceremony marked the transfer of command from Maj. Allison M. Ludlow to Maj. Erica M. Gober. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Hailey D. Clay)