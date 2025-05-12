Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Allison M. Ludlow, left, outgoing company commander of 1st Information Maneuver Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, and Maj. Erica M. Gober, incoming company commander of the company, stand at the position of attention during the 1st Information Maneuver Company change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 16, 2025. The ceremony marked the transfer of command from Ludlow to Gober. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Hailey D. Clay)