U.S. Marine Corps Col. William V. Osborne, commanding officer of I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, speaks to Marines and guests during the 1st Information Maneuver Company change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 16, 2025. The ceremony marked the transfer of command from Maj. Allison M. Ludlow to Maj. Erica M. Gober. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Hailey D. Clay)