Information Maneuver Company Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Mason McLean, left, executive officer of 1st Information Maneuver Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, and Sgt. Adrian A. Cohen III, an influence operations specialist with 1st Information Maneuver Company, I MEF Information Group, stand at parade rest during the company’s change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 16, 2025. The ceremony marked the transfer of command from Maj. Allison M. Ludlow to Maj. Erica M. Gober. McLean is a native of Kansas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Hailey D. Clay)