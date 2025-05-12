Team Misawa commemorates Police Week 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Attendees wait in line to ride a Misawa City Fire Department truck ladder during a Police Week demonstration at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 14, 2025. National Police Week allows personnel to reflect on the shared commitment to safety and security between the United States and Japan, reinforcing the importance of their partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)