A military working dog assigned to the 35th Security Forces Squadron sits during a Police Week demonstration at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 14, 2025. Police Week observances foster collaboration and camaraderie between U.S. and Japanese law enforcement, enhancing mutual respect and operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2025 03:12
|Photo ID:
|9039943
|VIRIN:
|250514-F-EP621-1141
|Resolution:
|5289x3526
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Team Misawa commemorates Police Week 2025 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Team Misawa commemorates Police Week 2025
