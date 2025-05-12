Team Misawa commemorates Police Week 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aomori prefectural traffic mobile police unit officers weave between cones during a Police Week demonstration at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 14, 2025. Police Week observances foster collaboration and camaraderie between U.S. and Japanese law enforcement, enhancing mutual respect and operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)