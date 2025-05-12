Team Misawa commemorates Police Week 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aomori prefectural traffic mobile police unit officers pose with a motorcycle during a Police Week demonstration at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 14, 2025. Events during Police Week engage the broader community, raising awareness about the vital role of law enforcement and fostering a deeper understanding of their contributions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)