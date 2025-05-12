Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Misawa commemorates Police Week 2025 [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Team Misawa commemorates Police Week 2025

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anthony De La Cruz, right, 35th Security Forces Squadron unit deployment manager, shows an attendee how to use a radio during a Police Week demonstration at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 14, 2025. Police Week provides an opportunity to honor and remember law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 03:12
    Photo ID: 9039946
    VIRIN: 250514-F-EP621-1413
    Resolution: 6369x4246
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Misawa commemorates Police Week 2025 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Misawa commemorates Police Week 2025
    Team Misawa commemorates Police Week 2025
    Team Misawa commemorates Police Week 2025
    Team Misawa commemorates Police Week 2025
    Team Misawa commemorates Police Week 2025
    Team Misawa commemorates Police Week 2025
    Team Misawa commemorates Police Week 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Team Misawa commemorates Police Week 2025

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    First Responders
    Security Forces
    Police Week
    35th FW
    Team Misawa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download