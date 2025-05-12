Team Misawa commemorates Police Week 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anthony De La Cruz, right, 35th Security Forces Squadron unit deployment manager, shows an attendee how to use a radio during a Police Week demonstration at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 14, 2025. Police Week provides an opportunity to honor and remember law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)