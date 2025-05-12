Team Misawa commemorates Police Week 2025

Photo By Senior Airman Patrick Boyle | Attendees wait in line to ride a Misawa City Fire Department truck ladder during a...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Patrick Boyle | Attendees wait in line to ride a Misawa City Fire Department truck ladder during a Police Week demonstration at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 14, 2025. National Police Week allows personnel to reflect on the shared commitment to safety and security between the United States and Japan, reinforcing the importance of their partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle) see less | View Image Page

MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan – Law enforcement is a profession marked by long hours, missed holidays, and time away from loved ones. Officers commit themselves to protecting their communities, often without recognition or praise. Police Week serves as a powerful reminder that their sacrifices are not forgotten. It is a time to honor the dedication of those who serve, remember those who have fallen, and show appreciation for the men and women who uphold the safety and well-being of our communities.



In 1962, U.S. President John F. Kennedy signed Proclamation 3466, designating May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which it falls as National Police Week. In the proclamation, Kennedy emphasized the importance of law enforcement officers, writing that it is important that “all of our people may join in commemorating police officers, past and present.”



“Being a first responder is a thankless job, and a lot of people don’t realize the hours you put in,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Letrelle Hunter, 35th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) plans and programs noncommissioned officer in charge. “People don’t always realize they need you—until the moment they do. You’re out there in the elements, working long hours and long days, and it can feel like no one notices. But you matter. What you do matters.”



For Misawa Air Base, Police Week is more than simply an observance—it's a meaningful opportunity to recognize the vital contributions of not only Defenders but also Misawa city and Aomori prefecture police as well. Throughout the week, events such as a bilateral demonstration, 24-hour vigil, and opening and closing ceremonies were held to honor those who have paid the ultimate price and to highlight the ongoing commitment of those still serving. These observances not only showcase the efforts of Defenders but also strengthen the bond between law enforcement and both the on and off-base communities.



“I think it’s great to dedicate a week to all of our members. Whether you’re working the gate, working the flightline—regardless of where you are—this week is for you. It’s a reminder that you’re important,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Israel Hernandez, 35th SFS vehicle control officer. “Police Week allows us to demonstrate to both the on-base and local Japanese communities what it’s about, and it shows our interoperability with other units.”



The week’s events not only highlighted the professionalism and capabilities of Security Forces and local law enforcement but also fostered a sense of unity and mutual respect across cultural and organizational boundaries. The collaboration between U.S. and Japanese police forces underscored a shared commitment to public safety and mission readiness. For many participants, Police Week served as a reminder that behind every uniform is a person dedicated to service—a truth that resonates both within the gates of Misawa Air Base and throughout the surrounding community.



As the week draws to a close, the focus remains on honoring the fallen and uplifting those who continue to serve. Police Week at Misawa Air Base not only recognizes the sacrifices made by law enforcement personnel but also reinforces the vital partnerships that sustain peace and security—both on-base and beyond.