Team Misawa commemorates Police Week 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Thomas Hyde, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, kneels at the top of a fire ladder during a Police Week demonstration at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 14, 2025. Events during Police Week engage the broader community, raising awareness about the vital role of law enforcement and fostering a deeper understanding of their contributions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)