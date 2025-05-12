Team Misawa commemorates Police Week 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ty Thomas, 35th Security Forces Squadron Defender, shows a variety of firearms employed by Security Forces to attendees during a Police Week demonstration at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 14, 2025. Police Week serves as a reminder of the dedication and sacrifices of law enforcement personnel, reinforcing the values of service and commitment within the security forces and broader law enforcement community, fostering a culture of readiness and resilience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)