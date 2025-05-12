Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Incirlik AB Defenders honor the fallen during 24-hour ruck march [Image 10 of 10]

    Incirlik AB Defenders honor the fallen during 24-hour ruck march

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicole Molignano 

    39th Air Base Wing

    Portraits of fallen defenders are on display during a memorial ceremony in honor of National Police Week at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 15, 2025. The tribute honored U.S. Air Force security forces members who gave their lives in the line of duty, serving as a solemn reminder of their sacrifice and legacy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicole Molignano)

    This work, Incirlik AB Defenders honor the fallen during 24-hour ruck march [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Nicole Molignano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Police Week
    39th ABW

