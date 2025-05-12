Incirlik AB Defenders honor the fallen during 24-hour ruck march

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Portraits of fallen defenders are on display during a memorial ceremony in honor of National Police Week at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 15, 2025. The tribute honored U.S. Air Force security forces members who gave their lives in the line of duty, serving as a solemn reminder of their sacrifice and legacy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicole Molignano)