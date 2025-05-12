Portraits of fallen defenders are on display during a memorial ceremony in honor of National Police Week at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 15, 2025. The tribute honored U.S. Air Force security forces members who gave their lives in the line of duty, serving as a solemn reminder of their sacrifice and legacy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicole Molignano)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2025 04:39
|Photo ID:
|9037674
|VIRIN:
|250515-F-JR630-1049
|Resolution:
|5654x3762
|Size:
|4.08 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Incirlik AB Defenders honor the fallen during 24-hour ruck march [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Nicole Molignano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.