Incirlik AB Defenders honor the fallen during 24-hour ruck march

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Marcos Rubio, 39th Security Forces Squadron flight sergeant, participates in a National Police Week 24-hour ruck march at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 14, 2025. The 39th SFS organized a 24-hour ruck march during National Police Week, commemorating the sacrifices made by law enforcement officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos)