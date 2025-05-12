Incirlik AB Defenders honor the fallen during 24-hour ruck march

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Special agents assigned to the Air Force Office of Special Investigations 5th Field Investigations Region Detachment 522, jog during a National Police Week 24-hour ruck march at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 14, 2025. The 39th Security Forces Squadron organized a 24-hour ruck march during National Police Week, commemorating the sacrifices of law enforcement officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos)