A special agent assigned to the Air Force Office of Special Investigations 5th Field Investigations Region Detachment 522, carries the unit’s guidon during a National Police Week 24-hour ruck march at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 14, 2025. The 39th Security Forces Squadron organized a 24-hour ruck march during National Police Week, commemorating the sacrifices of law enforcement officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2025 04:39
|Photo ID:
|9037667
|VIRIN:
|250514-F-FV476-1029
|Resolution:
|5923x4231
|Size:
|3.71 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Incirlik AB Defenders honor the fallen during 24-hour ruck march [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Franklin Ramos