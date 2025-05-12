Incirlik AB Defenders honor the fallen during 24-hour ruck march

U.S. Air Force members from the 39th Security Forces Squadron attend a memorial ceremony in formation during National Police Week at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 15, 2025. The event honored fallen law enforcement personnel and highlighted the continued commitment of security forces members across the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicole Molignano)
