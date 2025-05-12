Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Incirlik AB Defenders honor the fallen during 24-hour ruck march [Image 4 of 10]

    Incirlik AB Defenders honor the fallen during 24-hour ruck march

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Franklin Ramos 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Coury Ellis, 39th Security Forces Squadron security response team member, participates in a National Police Week 24-hour ruck march at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 14, 2025. The 39th SFS organized a 24-hour ruck march during National Police Week, commemorating the sacrifices of law enforcement officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 04:39
    Photo ID: 9037668
    VIRIN: 250514-F-FV476-1038
    Resolution: 6580x4701
    Size: 3.66 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
    Police Week
    39th ABW

