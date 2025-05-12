Incirlik AB Defenders honor the fallen during 24-hour ruck march

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force members from the 39th Security Forces Squadron bow their heads in prayer during a memorial service at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 15, 2025. The ceremony was held in honor of National Police Week, which recognizes law enforcement members who lost their lives in the line of duty and celebrates those who continue to serve and protect. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicole Molignano)