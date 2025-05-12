A photo of U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Jacobson, sits along a track during a National Police Week 24-hour ruck march at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 14, 2025. The 39th Security Forces Squadron organized a 24-hour ruck march during National Police Week, commemorating the sacrifices made by law enforcement officers. Jacobson, a security forces member, was killed in action during the Iraq War in 2005. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2025 04:39
|Photo ID:
|9037666
|VIRIN:
|250514-F-FV476-1022
|Resolution:
|6707x4791
|Size:
|3.64 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Incirlik AB Defenders honor the fallen during 24-hour ruck march [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Franklin Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.