    Incirlik AB Defenders honor the fallen during 24-hour ruck march [Image 2 of 10]

    Incirlik AB Defenders honor the fallen during 24-hour ruck march

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Franklin Ramos 

    39th Air Base Wing

    A photo of U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Jacobson, sits along a track during a National Police Week 24-hour ruck march at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 14, 2025. The 39th Security Forces Squadron organized a 24-hour ruck march during National Police Week, commemorating the sacrifices made by law enforcement officers. Jacobson, a security forces member, was killed in action during the Iraq War in 2005. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 04:39
    Photo ID: 9037666
    VIRIN: 250514-F-FV476-1022
    Resolution: 6707x4791
    Size: 3.64 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Incirlik AB Defenders honor the fallen during 24-hour ruck march [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Franklin Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Incirlik AB Defenders honor the fallen during 24-hour ruck march
    Police Week
    39th ABW

